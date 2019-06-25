Google Nest Hub smart display available in Singapore at $189

SINGAPORE - Google has launched in Singapore the Google Nest Hub, a smart display with speakers that puts the voice-activated Google Assistant at your fingertips.

Previously called the Google Home Hub, it acts as the command-and-control centre for all compatible smart home devices including light bulbs, smartphones and surveillance cameras.

For instance, the Nest Hub listens to voice commands from users to display, say, their daily commute on Google Maps on its screen, browse recipes from Food Network, stream videos from YouTube and listen to music from Spotify. Users could also tap and swipe on the Nest Hub's display to do so.

Compatible home appliances include the Philips Hue light bulbs and Xiaomi's home security cameras.

Mr Mickey Kim, Google's director for hardware business in Asia-Pacific, said: "Through a smart display, Google Nest Hub offers an additional layer of interactivity and more detailed help to elevate the smart home experience and bring families and friends closer together."

The Google Nest Hub is the tech giant's answer to similar smart displays for home use from rivals such as the Facebook Portal and Amazon Echo Show. These competitors, though, have yet to launch in Singapore.

Up to six people in the home can be recognised by the Google Nest Hub and each user will receive personalised information from their Google Calendar, such as reminders and the latest news.

When it is not actively been used, the Nest Hub can act as a photo frame to display images from Google Photos.

It lacks a camera for video chats, but it also means that you can place it in private areas of the home without worry of being spied on. Its two far-flung microphones, which can detect your voice from across the room, can also be muted via a switch.

The Google Nest Hub is available now in charcoal and chalk colours at Challenger, Courts, M1 and the online Google Store at $189.

Customers who buy the Google Nest Hub from Challenger, Courts and M1 will also receive a Xiaomi home security camera that works with the Google Assistant for free. The same promotion will be available in the Google Store next month.