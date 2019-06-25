Catch up on the latest news and videos from The Straits Times on the Google Nest Hub

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (June 25), users of the new Google Nest Hub smart display will be able to get their daily dose of the latest news, including video feeds, from The Straits Times and The Business Times.

With the voice-enabled device - which has a 7-inch screen and built-in speakers - users will be able to issue it commands to tune in to six news programmes from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes ST and BT.

ST subscribers will also be able to buy the Nest Hub for $119 - $70 off its retail price - from Tuesday to Aug 9.

This is possible through a tie-up between SPH and Google, which officially launched the Nest Hub in Singapore on Tuesday.

The six SPH news programmes that users can tune in to are:

* A news bulletin from ST presented by Money FM 89.3, updated hourly on weekdays from 6am to 8pm and Saturdays from 6am to 10am.

* A financial news bulletin from BT presented by Money FM 89.3, updated hourly on weekdays from 6am to 6pm and Saturdays from 6am to 10am.

* A daily live news series called The Big Story fronted by ST journalists, offering insights on the hottest topics of the day.

* A segment for the time-strapped viewer, called Bite Size News, which dishes out the latest trends on social media in a minute, and is updated thrice a week.

* ST's award-winning series Heroes Among Us, which features Singaporeans who have risen above adversity, as well as role models who excel in their fields. The programme is refreshed weekly.

* ST Sessions, featuring intimate performances and interviews with local musicians, updated every week.

To enjoy the content, users should download the Google Home app, set their device language to English (Singapore), and opt in to the SPH programmes.

Users can then give voice commands - for instance, "OK Google, play me The Straits Times news" or "Hey Google, play me ST Big Story" - which will prompt the Nest Hub to run the relevant programme.

Users can use voice commands to tune in to SPH radio stations as well, such as Kiss92, ONE FM 91.3 and Money FM 89, on their Nest Hubs.

Last year, SPH collaborated with Google to offer news feeds and podcasts on the Google Home smart speakers.

SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan said that the media company is excited to continue its partnership with Google.

"Google Nest Hub's voice-enabled technology and display will allow users easier access to a whole suite of SPH's media content," he said.

"Once again, we congratulate Google on the launch of Google Nest Hub and look forward to continue engaging our readers through more platforms."

New subscribers to ST who sign up between June 25 and Aug 9 can purchase the Google Nest Hub at $119, instead of the usual retail price $189.

Existing ST subscribers can also buy the device at $119.

For more information, visit http://stsub.com.sg/nesthub or call 6388-3838.