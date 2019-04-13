Singtel's Gomo mobile plan hit by teething issues over network service, SIM card delivery

SINGAPORE - Singtel's cheapest mobile plan Gomo launched last month has experienced teething issues right out of the gate, with hundreds of users taking to the telco's Facebook page to express their disgruntlement.

Many Singtel users, including those who ported over their line to the new Gomo plan, could not get network service for up to three days.

Others waited days for their SIM cards to be delivered although same-day delivery had been promised. Affected customers were also unable to speak to customer service agents over the phone and had to use a live chat platform that was not responsive.

Gomo's generous offer - 20GB of mobile data for $20 a month - had attracted many sign-ups in under one month.

Application architect Clevester Teo attempted to port over to a Gomo SIM card on Wednesday night (April 10), only to find that it had not been activated.

Meanwhile, his old SIM had been deactivated, leaving him without mobile service.

"I talked to a Gomo chat agent on the app on Thursday morning and they promised they would get (the activation) done by 12pm but there's still no news as of Friday 5pm," said Mr Teo, 29.

"And the only way to communicate with Gomo is through the app which is mission impossible; it's nearly always unavailable in my experience."

Mr Teo was among hundreds of users who turned to the telco's Facebook page to voice their frustration.

A check by The Straits Times showed that complaints first surfaced on Facebook upon Gomo's launch on March 25. On Friday, the complaints continued to be about long waiting times for delivery or not getting network service.

Another user Emery Lim said on Friday that he had gone more than 24 hours without network service but was in the dark about whether the issue would be resolved.

He wrote on Facebook: "Don't even think about telling me to talk to the (Gomo) chat online because I've been doing so the past 24 hours. I want to speak to someone immediately."

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Singtel spokesman acknowledged the "teething issues our customers may have experienced" but did not explain why the issues have occurred or reveal how many users have been affected.

"We are actively working to resolve these and we are well on the way to ironing out the kinks. We thank our new customers for bearing with us and we will strive to exceed their expectations," said the spokesman.

Gomo's launch had come in the wake of rival StarHub streamlining its mobile plans from 10 to three last December. All three are SIM-only and contract-free, with the cheapest offering 13GB of data and 100min of talk-time for $25.

Competitor Circles.Life has not been shy in trying to capitalise on Singtel's stumbles. The virtual telco has started a promotion - snarkily titled "Live in Fomo (acronym for Fear of Missing Out) with Gomo" - lowering the price of its contract-free 20GB data plan from $28 to $18 a month for users who port over from Gomo.