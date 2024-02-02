S’pore to host and fund Asean emergency response team to combat regional cyber threats

SINGAPORE – When cyber attacks strike important services in the region, such as energy networks, hospitals or supermarkets, nations must quickly collaborate to identify and eliminate the threats.

Such scenarios are the focus of an upcoming cyber emergency response team for Asean that is being formalised and will be funded and hosted by Singapore, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on Feb 2.

Giving an update on the task force, called the Regional Computer Emergency Response Team, Mrs Teo said Asean is setting up protocols on how to securely and consistently share critical details during cyber attacks.

Speaking to the media after the closing of the fourth Asean Digital Ministers Meeting – an annual gathering of officials in the region who oversee technology – Mrs Teo said victims of cyber attacks can sometimes be left in the dark when threats arise.

The meeting took place between Jan 30 and Feb 2 at the Shangri-La Hotel, where ministers discussed pressing digital issues like scams and the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

“When a server or network is so broad, there are many ways a system can be brought down,” said Mrs Teo, adding that attackers could target suppliers or weaknesses in a digital system that were previously not known to the user.

It can be hard to pinpoint what is hit, she said. “This is why it is so important to be (part of a) network of trusted colleagues who are ready to share these details so that you can take immediate remedial action.”

The nations will also work towards readily sharing crucial information when suspicious activities occur.

A regional response team was proposed in 2020 to support the timely sharing of information related to cyber attacks and support each nation’s cyber-security infrastructure.

The process today is an informal one, said Mrs Teo.

Singapore will pour in $10 million over the next decade to fund the group, said Mrs Teo, adding that the crack team’s exact protocols and set-up were still being ironed out.

It will likely be located at the Asean-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in City Hall.

Guide on AI governance and EU contracts

Matters of AI and streamlining contractual clauses for businesses operating between the European Union and Asean were also part of the agenda at the fourth Asean Digital Ministers Meeting.

The member states endorsed a guide that details standards that organisations in the region are urged to adopt if they wish to develop and deploy traditional AI technology.

Guides for businesses that operate in EU and Asean countries were published in a bid to make paperwork simpler.

The guides list best practices and compare contractual clauses and data protection requirements between Asean and EU. So far, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines have adopted the standard.