SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has banned a few models of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops from all of its flights after Apple recalled those models of older generation devices.

This follows directives from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the United States Federal Aviation Administration that alerted airlines of the recall and banned the laptop models from flights.

In an announcement on its website on Sunday (Aug 25), SIA said that customers are to refrain from bringing the affected models as carry-on items or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer.

The airline advised passengers to visit Apple's page on its MacBook Pro battery recall programme to get more information on whether their laptops are affected as well as battery replacement options.

In June, Apple announced a voluntary recall of some its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops which contain batteries that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The affected units were mainly sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and they can be identified by their product serial numbers, Apple said on its website.

Is your MacBook Pro affected?

To confirm if a MacBook Pro is affected by the recall, choose “About This Mac” from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the laptop’s screen. If it is “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)”, enter the computer’s serial number on the programme page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

The tech giant added that it would replace the batteries free of charge.

Customers should visit Apple's battery recall programme page for details on product eligibility and how to have the battery replaced for free.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac laptops.

Besides SIA, airlines that have banned the affected laptops from their flights include Thai Airways. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has also banned the affected models from all flights.