Mobile phone users to be given option to block overseas calls as part of new anti-scam measures

SINGAPORE - Mobile phone users can soon bar all overseas calls, as part of a new slew of anti-scam measures to come in 2024.

Singapore’s war on scams remains part of the Ministry of Communications and Information’s (MCI) main focus in the new year, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo in an interview with Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Dec 18 on MCI’s digital priorities in 2024.

The authorities aim to work with Google to improve anti-malware measures on Android phones amid a scourge of malware attacks, and will set up a task force focused on maintaining cyber security and digital trust within Singapore, the minister said.

Mrs Teo, who is Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, said: “Today, if you are alert, when you see a ‘+65’ and you know that it’s not a real local call but that it’s coming from overseas, you don’t answer it. But you find it very annoying.

“So, we are going to make available an option for people who do not expect to get any overseas calls in the first place to activate an option to totally block all overseas calls.”

The move cuts off a key communication tool for fraudsters as phone calls ranked among the top three methods scammers used to contact victims, according to the police’s mid-2023 scams and cybercrime statistics.

Fraudsters contacted victims through phone calls in 3,908 cases and via SMS in 920 cases, police reported.

But the change will not rule out scams carried out on communication services like WhatsApp – the platform of choice in the first half of 2023, according to the police.

The measure follows years of warnings to mobile phone users to be wary of calls with a “+65” prefix attached to the caller’s number.

“Speaking as a person with an elderly parent, I find this feature useful because I can then activate it for my parent’s mobile phone.” said Mrs Teo, adding that the feature will help vulnerable users from being tricked into picking up overseas scam calls.

The authorities also rolled out the ScamShield mobile app in 2020, which blocks incoming calls and messages against a list of known scam numbers. Since 2023, organisations which have not signed up with an Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) registry are also flagged to mobile phone users as “likely scam”.