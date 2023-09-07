Man responding to beer ad loses $60k after app he installed gave scammers control over phone

SINGAPORE – Mr Adrian Kong, 50, thought he was buying beer on the cheap online, but was instead led to download a virus-laden app that gave scammers total control of his phone.

They allegedly hacked into his phone overnight and entered his DBS Bank account while he was asleep to increase his transfer limit, then stole roughly $60,000 of savings meant for his children.

Mr Kong’s case, which is being investigated by the police, adds to a growing number of malware scams involving victims whose bank accounts were emptied after they unknowingly installed a virus. It is the latest weapon of choice for scammers, who have siphoned at least $345,000 using such methods since July.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Tuesday, Mr Kong, a consultant working in the finance sector, said he was browsing through Facebook at 9.30pm on Aug 30 when he saw an advertisement promoting alcohol at “50 per cent retail price”.

He contacted the seller – “Mr Dizzy” – on Facebook Messenger and asked if he could buy 12 cans of Asahi beer, which was listed as $42 in total.

He did not suspect a scam since the sellers claimed to accept cash on delivery, putting him at ease as he did not need to take the risk of making an online transaction.

The seller sent Mr Kong a URL on WhatsApp to install a third-party app called “Go-shop v3.6”, which he downloaded on his Samsung Galaxy Note 10. He placed an order on the app to receive a rebate, but did not make any transaction using the app at the time.

At 9.50pm, Mr Kong received a notification from DBS that $10 was received. “Mr Dizzy” then texted him, saying it was a rebate awarded to Mr Kong, and urged him to check his banking app if he had received it.

Mr Kong said: “Unknowingly, I went into my bank account to check. I think this was the point where the scammers were able to see my phone and look at all the details I keyed in.”

Around 2am, Mr Kong clicked on his OCBC account while he was scrolling through his phone but found that he could not enter the app. As part of a new security feature rolled out in August, the app notified him that a third-party app called Go-shop was interfering with his OCBC app.

The security feature, which blocks apps from non-official platforms and flags those with risky permission settings, was rolled out in response to malware scams that often hacked into victims’ bank accounts. The feature alerts the user to the third-party app detected on the device and advises the user to delete the app or adjust its accessibility settings.

When Mr Kong informed “Mr Dizzy” about this, the putative seller apologised for the trouble and offered to meet him to help uninstall the app.

“I had a funny feeling after I put down the phone and went to sleep,” said Mr Kong. “And true enough, the next morning the worst happened.”

At 9am, he opened his bank app and found four unauthorised PayNow transactions on his account for sums between $7,683.30 and $19,882.50 to unknown contacts named “Kumara” and “Mohammad Sharul”.

Another transaction of around $16,000 was declined. No money from his OCBC account was stolen.