Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: Can their higher price tags be justified?

SINGAPORE – The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have hit the shelves, bringing with them better screens, cameras and more artificial intelligence smarts.

The duo’s mostly incremental upgrades to 2022’s Pixels are welcome additions, but the phones’ tendency to heat up and question marks over when their full suite of AI tools will roll out here make the higher price tags hard to stomach.

This is especially true for the Pixel 8 Pro, which has seen a more than $200 jump – starting from $1,549, this puts it in iPhone territory. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is $100 more than its predecessor, starting from $1,099.

But Google has a card up its sleeve: Seven years of software updates, which is unprecedented for an Android device, as manufacturers typically provide support for up to four years or so.

This makes it hard to look past the new Pixels, even if questions linger about whether the phones are truly built to last.

In the hand, the Pixels feel like thousand-dollar phones thanks to their solid build and design.

The corners on both devices are slightly more rounded compared with 2022’s Pixels, making them nicer to hold (and somewhat like an iPhone).

The 8 Pro’s gorgeous matte light blue glass appears similar to the iPhone 15’s colour-infused glass back, keeping away fingerprints while looking more premium than the polished glass of its smaller brother.