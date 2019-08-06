Pokemon Go three years on, still Going strong

Last Saturday (Aug 3), shoppers at Vivo City must have been surprised by a sudden surge in human traffic late afternoon. Many can be seen walking around, eyes on their phone and fingers swiping on their phone's screen. They are fans of the mobile game Pokemon Go, there to attend a monthly game event called community day.

The augmented reality (AR) game with a simple but charming gameplay - throw a virtual ball to catch virtual monsters that can only to reached by walking to physical locations - took Singapore by storm when it arrived here three years ago, in August 2016, following its worldwide debut in the United States, Australia and New Zealand a month earlier.

With hordes of players - known as "trainers" - swarming landmarks across Singapore to catch the virtual monsters (called Pokemon), the phenomenom created a buzz and made news headlines. The hordes have since subsided, but the crowds at Vivo City shows that this game is still being played by Singaporeans in great numbers, especially on community day events that give players a chance of landing rare Pokemon.

This week marked the third anniversary of Pokemon Go's debut here.

Its developer, Niantic, has made US$2.65 billion ($3.64 billion) in revenue worldwide for the game to date, according to mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, making Pokemon Go the second highest-earning mobile game of all time in its first three years. The past year - the game's third year - saw an increase of 34 per cent in revenue from the year before.

Singapore players are currently the 20th biggest spenders on the game worldwide, having bought US$16.2 million worth of the game's various virtual items since the game's launch. Players from the US tops the spending list, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of the game's gross revenue, followed by those from Japan at 29 per cent.

By comparison, Singapore accounts for just 0.6 per cent of the game's gross revenue. But that is still way ahead of its bigger neighbour Indonesia, which spent US$5.7 million over the same period.

As of April this year, Sensor Tower estimates there were 2.1 million unique installs of the game in Singapore. According to a Jan 2019 report by social media management platform Hootsuite, there were 8.37 million mobile subscriptions in Singapore. This means one out of four mobile subscriptions here have downloaded Pokemon Go.

Ms Jinjin Huang, market analyst at games and e-sports analytics firm Newzoo, said: "Ultimately what fuels (Pokemon Go's) continued popularity is the simple fact that the game is fun to play and brings people together."

If you have stopped playing Pokemon Go by the end of 2016, picking it up again will feel like playing a whole new game. Here are the significant features Niantic has added since then. Appraisal Not every Pokemon is equal. Each Pokemon has individual values (IVs) in terms of its base stats of hit points (HP), defense and attack. IV range from 0 to 15. So, if a Pokemon has 15 for each of its base stats, it has 100 per cent IV and is considered the perfect Pokemon. Knowing your Pokemon's IV lets you decide which Pokemon to power up and evolve, as well as which to use in battles. The new appraisal option allows you to easily know the Pokemon's IV, as it displays a bar chart indicating the IV for each of the three stats and a stamp to show the overall IV rating from zero star to three stars. For 100 per cent IV Pokemon, there will be a pink stamp with three stars instead of the usual orange. Friends Introduced in June last year, the Friends feature adds a social element to the game. And there are many benefits in having friends in the game. First, you can send each other gifts when you are friends in the game. These gifts may yield items like 7km eggs (to incubate for a new Pokemon), Poke Balls, potions and others. Furthermore, when the friendship level increases, there will be higher attack bonus during gym and raid battles. And when you finish a raid battle with friends, you can get more Poke Balls thereby increasing your chances of catching a Legendary Pokemon. In addition, you need to be a friend of the other party in order to trade Pokemon. The higher the friendship level you have with another trainer, the less Stardust - resource used to power up your Pokemon - you need for a Pokemon trade. Trading Trading is one of the most asked-for features and was introduced at the same time with Friends. It provides an avenue for trainers to trade regional-exclusive Pokemon or Shiny Pokemon. Trading requires you to be in close proximity (around 100m) with your friend and you need to be at least a level 10 player to trade. Trading will randomly change the base stats IV of the Pokemon. Each trade requires a certain amount of Stardust depending on the type of Pokemon being traded and the friendship level. The higher the friendship level, the less Stardust is required. Legendary and Shiny Pokemon are considered special trades and require more Stardust. Special trades can only be done once per day. Mythical Pokemon like Mew and Celebi cannot be traded. And a traded Pokemon cannot be traded again. Player versus Player (PvP) After trading, Player versus Player (PvP) battle is probably the next most-wanted feature in Pokemon Go. You are allowed three Pokemon to fight in each battle. And the first trainer to have all the Pokemon fainted during the battle loses. PvP battles are more simplified in Pokemon Go than other Pokemon games. It is a matter of tapping to attack and fill up the charged attack icon. Once filled up, you can launch the charged attack. But there is an option to add a second charged attack for use in PvP. In addition, to use a charged attack, there is a mini-game to play. It involves swiping on the icons that appear on screen. The more icons you swipe the more powerful the charged attack will be. But in order to challenge a friend to battle from any distance, you need to be at least an Ultra Friend - the second highest level of friendship in the game. If a trainer is nearby, you can scan a QR code of the trainer to start a battle. If there is no one to do battle with, you can challenge one of the three Team Leaders in the game anytime.

Singapore's Pokemon Go trainers are a varied bunch, ranging from students to secondary school teachers, business owners and retirees.

Mdm Connie Po, a 70-year-old grandmother of three, regularly walks around her Tiong Bahru home estate to catch Pokemon. She would also take bus rides to other parts of Singapore to play the game. "It is a very good form of exercise," she said.

The retiree has attained the game's 40th level - its maximum level. For most players, getting to this level requires playing the game for several hours each day, over a year.

"I started out of curiosity because I saw so many youngsters as well as uncles and aunties playing," said Mdm Po. Before she knew it, she was hooked. She thinks she has spent thousands of dollars on the game.

Mr Syazali bin Mohd Fazal, 35, has walked more than 22,000km playing the game. The freelance video editor regularly walks from his home in Bendemeer to Paya Lebar or Henderson area or wherever his work takes him.

"I like playing the game at different places to discover different spawns and biomes," he said, adding that walking helps to clear his thoughts and lets him explore parts of Singapore he would not have otherwise discovered, such as a small kampung house among the Housing Board flats at Radin Mas.

But not every player is like Syazali who will go to such great lengths. Some hire the services of "PogoTaxi" driver Kevin Sin, who has designed routes in different parts of Singapore to help players do well in one core aspect of the game. His routes allow them to battle in the most number of "gyms" in the shortest time possible.

Before starting his unusual business, Mr Sin, 40, a level 40 trainer himself, would drive around to catch his favourite Pokemon Snorlax during work breaks. He then started giving people who are in his Pokemon Go Telegram chat group rides to catch Pokemon.

After he lost some regular clients, his friends suggested that he should start a ferrying service for players. That's how the "PogoTaxi" started in Dec 2016. Since then, he has built up a clientele list of over 120 customers from all over the world such as Germany and Switzerland, and which includes an ambassador.

"I never envisioned doing this for three years. But now, I think I can do this for three years more and beyond," said Mr Sin.

Mr Andrew Yeo, 40, a creative agency owner, said he never got along well with people growing up but "this game changed everything".

The level 40 Pokemon player said: "I didn't know that I could 'play well' with people."

What also keeps many players invested in the game is the regular updates, events such as community day, and the appearance of new Pokemon.

Mr Sebastian Brandhof, 30, a Dutch national working in Singapore, said: "I have to admit that without the regular events, the game gets old fast."

Mr Alex Malafeev, co-founder of Sensor Tower said: "There is still much to be done on the multiplayer front in the title, and the franchise's console installments, such as the upcoming Sword and Shield, will ensure there is plenty of new content to draw from for years to come."

Mr Kento Suga, Niantic's head of marketing for Pokemon Go and Tokyo Studio, said Niantic does not have anything specific to announce at the moment but "trainers can continue to look forward to seeing more Pokemon appear in (Pokemon Go) over time and find new ways to engage with the real world, other trainers and their own Pokemon down the line".