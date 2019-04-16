Ready, set Pokemon Go

Vietnamese national Khanh Pham started making travel plans once he heard the Pokemon Go Safari Zone event is going to be held in Singapore.

In fact, the 50-year-old doctor was so eager to take part that he even booked his air tickets without knowing if he had won in the ballot for the event's ticket - he did.

Happening in Sentosa starting on Thursday (Apr 18) till next Monday, the event marks the first time it is being held in South-east Asia. Previously, it was held in the United States, Germany, Japan and Taiwan.

Organised by Pokemon Go developer Niantic, Safari Zone events have been a hit with the game's fans. They allow players - known as trainers in Pokemon speak - to catch rare and regional-exclusive Pokemon that otherwise would not appear in the event's region.

The last such event, held in Tainan last November, attracted more than half a million players to the city and generated US$16 million (S$21.7 million) in revenue, according to Taiwanese news reports. The Tainan event did not require tickets.

Launched here in 2016, Pokemon Go is a mobile game that features the cute characters of Pokemon, the 23-year-old Nintendo game and media franchise.

The game has been a hit here, with Singapore ranked 20th in the world in terms of in-game spending in 2017 and last year, according to mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Since the launch of the game here, a common sight has been crowds of players gathering around various landmarks trying to "catch" a coveted Pokemon.

All the event tickets for the Sentosa event - around 125,000 pieces - have been given out via balloting last month, according to event organiser Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC). About 80 per cent of the tickets have been allocated to locals and 20 per cent to tourists.

It is a rare opportunity for Mr Pham, as coming to Singapore does not require an entry visa for a Vietnamese, which might not be the case if such an event is held in other countries, he says.

"Anyone who loves Pokemon should participate in these events at least once in his lifetime," he says.

Mr Lukasz Grabowski, a 32-year-old real estate business owner from Poland, bought his air tickets after he won the ballot. "I'm coming to Singapore this time just to play Pokemon Go," he says. He has attended many previous events, including one held in Chicago.

Mr Kevin Sin, 40, a taxi driver who provides Pokemon Go trainers ferrying services, tells The Straits Times his bookings are up 200 per cent for the event period compared with regular days.

"My taxi is basically a platform for like-minded Pokemon Go trainers. Local trainers like to meet foreign trainers as they can make more friends and have more fun catching Pokemon together," he says.

Sensor Tower believes Niantic chose Singapore because trainers here spend more money than those in other South-east Asian countries.

Singapore's Pokemon Go trainers have spent US$14.1 million since the game's launch, despite the game having only 2.1 million unique installs here. By comparison, Indonesia's trainers spent US$6.7 million even though there are 50.6 million installs for the country.

Mr Sanders Tran, a data analyst at Sensor Tower, notes that Singapore was ranked 20th worldwide in game spending in 2017 and last year and that "Safari Zone events have usually taken place in countries that are ranked in the top 20 by revenue".

Mr Hikaru Adachi, Niantic Japan's senior director of product marketing for Asia Pacific, says that holding the event at Sentosa is very much aligned with Niantic's theme of "adventures on foot".

"We want our player base to get out there and explore the real world while they play our games," says Mr Adachi.

Apart from the 125,000 trainers with tickets, many more trainers are expected to turn up with their friends and families at Sentosa.

Ms Lynette Ang, SDC's chief marketing officer, says: "While we expect higher visitorship during the event period, it will be business as usual at Sentosa's unique leisure offerings and the island will continue to welcome all locals and tourists."

To provide Pokemon Go trainers a seamless playing experience, SDC has worked closely with the three major telecommunication companies in Singapore - Singtel, StarHub and M1 - to boost cellular capacity to minimise connectivity issues.

Mr Adachi reiterates that the Safari Zone event is not just a chance to catch rare Pokemon, but also "an opportunity to re-discover local attractions and cities, interact with people and build lasting friendships throughout the journey".

Survival guide on how to have fun

What: Pokemon Go Safari Zone Sentosa

Where: Sentosa

When: Tomorrow to April 22, 10am to 8pm daily

Admission: Free (island admission and carpark charges apply)

If you have the event QR code:

• Print out the QR code from the invite e-mail.

• On the stipulated day of the invite, go to one of the two virtual check-in PokeStops, situated at Resorts World Sentosa and Palawan Green.

• Scan the code with the Pokemon Go app to check in.

• Once checked in, you are good to go and will be able to catch the Africa regional exclusive Tropius Pokemon.

If you do not have the event QR code:

• Without a QR code to check in, you will not be able to encounter the event's special Pokemon Tropius.

• You can still encounter other Pokemon, but Niantic declines to comment which Pokemon these are.

• Take photos with your favourite Pokemon installations across Sentosa, such as the world's first 6m-tall Lapras inflatable at Palawan Beach.

• Take photos with the Pikachu mascot at Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach at 11.30am and 2.30 and 4pm every day during the event.

• Buy official Pokemon plushies from the Pokemon pop-up store at Palawan Green.

• Be sure to grab the free Pikachu sun visors, which will be given at random locations in random intervals. Stocks are limited.

TIPS

• You will be walking a lot, so wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

• Apply sunscreen or wear a cap, as the weather might be hot and sunny.

• Carry a water bottle and keep yourself hydrated.

• Food carts along Palawan Green, Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach offer quick bites.

• Carry an umbrella or poncho in case of rain.

• Take along one or two power banks (and cables) to keep your smartphone going.

• Look out for Players Lounges (decked in colours of the game's three teams - Mystic, Valor and Instinct) so you can take shelter if it rains or when you want a breather from all that catching.

• Take public transport, as parking will be limited.

For details, go to www.sentosa.com.sg/pokemon.