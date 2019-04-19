Gotta catch 'em all: Thousands of Pokemon Go fans flock to Sentosa for region's first Safari Zone event

SINGAPORE - Do you want to be the very best, like no one ever was?

So did thousands of fans who flocked to Sentosa on Thursday (April 18) and Friday to catch coveted and rare virtual monsters called Pokemon.

They were there for South-east Asia's first Safari Zone event for the Pokemon Go mobile game. About 125,000 visitors are expected during the five-day event that ends on Monday.

In Pokemon Go, which was launched here in 2016 as a free-to-play game, players can "catch" Pokemon in real world locations.

During the Safari Zone event, Sentosa visitors can catch Pokemon exclusive to the region. Fans can also get a glimpse of the world's first 6m tall inflatable of water Pokemon Lapras, and join meet and greet sessions with other critters from the popular 23-year-old Pokemon line of games and cartoons.

Safari Zone events previously held in the United States, Germany, Japan and Taiwan have reportedly been a hit with players.