Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer global outage

SINGAPORE - Users across the world reported problems with Instagram, WhatsApp and parent company Facebook on Wednesday evening (July 3).

Facebook began experiencing disruptions around 10pm, according to tracking website downdetector.com, with Instagram and WhatsApp experiencing disruptions around the same time.

The site's outage map reflected that several parts of North America and South-east Asia were affected.

Besides Singapore, Malaysia also seemed to be affected.

Facebook has yet to comment on what caused the service disruptions.

Users took to social media platforms such as Twitter to post about the outage, adding that pictures and posts were not loading on Instagram, and they had trouble sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp.

Content including videos, status and log-in features were also disrupted.

Twitter user Karen Sam added a screenshot of Facebook's login page and said that she was unable to access it.

Another Twitter user Stephen White stated that he was not able to move past a screen requesting him to secure his account when he logged into the application.

"I've also seen that I'm not the only one today so any chance you can help correct this issue," he said, tagging Facebook's Twitter handle in the post.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, shares systems across the three applications.

In April, users experienced a similar major disruption, with more than 12,000 incidents being reported on downdetector.com at the peak of the outage.