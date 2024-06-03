From 'club' channels to language-filtering bots: How digital tools are helping staff feel more included at work

Making friends at a new workplace can be daunting, but not for new employees at Up, Australia’s first mobile-only digital bank. Its custom Slack integration, called Barista, randomly matches colleagues for a digital coffee date, setting up a time and topic of conversation.

“This makes it easy to get to know each other and have conversations not just about work but other things that matter to us as people, too,” says Up co-founder Dominic Pym.

It is not just about coffee. Up has a passionate video game culture among its team members, so one of its engineers developed a live Mario Kart leaderboard on Slack to track each race. Mr Pym says he sets aside 15 minutes daily to join in the fun.

“The app integration means an algorithm automatically posts to a Slack channel how we’re tracking based on our entire playing history as a team. That’s nearly 10 years’ worth of Mario Kart history. I’m not very good, but I love the interaction with staff.”

These are just some of the ways the company is using Slack to boost employee engagement and team camaraderie.

New communications platforms that connect employees across time and place will be increasingly important, as Singapore desk workers lean towards hybrid work arrangements.

As an AI-powered platform for work, Slack has become increasingly valuable for businesses – not just for getting work done but also for sparking connections and maintaining a company culture of inclusivity, positivity and acceptance.

Bringing everyone together

Creating an inclusive workplace starts with getting everyone on the same page, whether they are new hires or a distributed team working across different continents and time zones.

Such is the case for Culture Amp, the Australian-based employee experience platform, with almost 1,000 employees across the globe.