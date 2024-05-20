Shave hours off tedious work: How generative AI helps sum up lengthy chat threads and fetch intel fast

After a long day of meetings, you find hundreds of messages waiting for you. Is there a brewing crisis, an important announcement or just an overzealous company potluck chat group? It would take you about 30 minutes to sieve through them, but you just don’t have the time.

What if there was a way to cut through the clutter in mere seconds?

Slack believes it has found an answer.

Since February, the AI-powered work platform has rolled out Slack AI, its unique take on harnessing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses find information quickly and without hassle.

“Being able to pick the day, week or month I’d like to catch up on with Slack AI has been so impactful,” says Mr Jason Morita, product owner at ProService Hawaii, a human resource service provider. “Conversation summaries save the day after meeting marathons: I use them to stay informed on what I missed while I take care of something else.”

Mr Morita is just one of the few early users of Slack AI who have already benefited from the tool’s intuitive generative AI features, which help simplify how AI is used in the workplace.

Find answers quickly to make swift decisions at work

Sharing its vision of AI for businesses, Slack’s vice president of product management, Ms Jackie Rocca, explains: “For the past 10 years, Slack has become a hub for our clients’ projects, data and information. So there’s this incredible collection of information, but sometimes it can be challenging to pull out the most important nuggets of information that matter.

“We designed Slack AI to help our customers unlock the most value out of their knowledge and find information quickly.”

With Slack AI, users can now generate summaries of chat threads and entire channels, so employees can get up to speed quickly and without lengthy meetings. This can save them an average of 97 minutes per week, Slack found.

Another new feature is the integration of Slack AI into search queries. Through keyword-based or natural language queries, Slack AI can provide personalised and contextual results.