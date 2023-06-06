Digital economy in Singapore grew more than 10% annually in last 5 years: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Cyber security, connectivity and the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the key digital priorities that need to be addressed, even as Singapore’s digital economy has grown more than 10 per cent on average in each of the last five years, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

The digital economy comprises all digital-related jobs across all industries, including the information and communications technology sector which is among the fastest-growing sectors along with energy, professional services and logistics.

The growth trend is also seen across South-east Asia – its digital economy is projected to grow fivefold to $1 trillion by 2030, driven by new Internet users and a rising middle class, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“There are tremendous opportunities ahead of us, particularly in this part of the world,” he said at the Asia Tech x Singapore 2023 conference, held in Sentosa from Tuesday to Friday.

The conference on global tech issues is attended by tech professionals from all over the world.

But there are challenges ahead, such as different rules on how data is handled across nations, concerns about job security and the ethics of AI usage, said Mr Wong.

“How we manage these problems will define the future of the digital economy today,” he said.

Singapore needs to strive for a digital economy that is trusted, interconnected and inclusive, DPM Wong added.

Establishing this will need the building of hard connectivity infrastructure, such as new subsea cable landings to increase Singapore’s network capacity, which is one of the goals listed in Singapore’s digital connectivity blueprint announced on Monday. The Republic will also upgrade its networks to raise Internet speeds to 10Gbps, laying the foundation for a new generation of apps.

Mr Wong said soft infrastructure like apps that support digital transactions, digital identity and certification, also form the backbone of today’s digital economy. These tools need to work across borders in order to realise the next bound of digital growth.

To do so, countries need to build trust by continuing to combat fraud and cyber attacks to reduce the risks to users making digital transactions.

Countries should also work towards a common ground for the management of data, which will make it easier for them to collaborate and reduce costs for businesses, said Mr Wong.

He also said a collective international approach is needed to deal with the issues AI raises.

While AI promises to shake up the digital economy with great potential, there remains serious concerns, especially in the biases that AI can exhibit in its decision-making, said Mr Wong.

“As AI becomes more intimate and human-like, what is to stop it from being used to perpetuate falsehoods in society, commit hard-to-detect scams, and undertake foreign influence operations?” he said, adding that these are the issues regulars, businesses and society will need to tackle.

He added: “No country can deal with all these issues alone. Only by coming together, and drawing on our collective wisdom and experiences, can we hope to succeed.”