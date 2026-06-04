Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On June 4, the careers page on Anthropic's website advertised four open positions in Singapore that span finance, product support and economic research.

SINGAPORE – Anthropic, the San Francisco-based research firm behind the popular artificial intelligence tool Claude, is looking to set up a presence in Singapore.

On June 4, the careers page on its website advertised four open positions here that span finance, product support and economic research.

Its international expansion into Singapore follows similar moves made by the likes of OpenAI and Google DeepMind, which have set up labs here to support AI adoption within the local industry and accelerate development of frontier AI models.

One of the positions advertised on Anthropic’s website is Asia-Pacific head of accounting to build and run its regional corporate accounting function.

This new role will report to the head of international accounting in the firm’s Dublin office. This person in Singapore will build and lead a regional accounting and finance operations team across multiple Asia-Pacific locations.

Anthropic, which has Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC as one of its major financial backers, has also advertised for two product support specialist positions. They will be expected to become experts in Anthropic’s product range and provide user support.

The firm is also looking to hire a regional research economist, who is expected to work with governments, academics, and industry partners to measure and understand AI’s effects on the economy, and explore research-driven policy interventions.

This person must have a PhD in economics, with a strong track record of empirical research, particularly studies combining novel data sources and economic theory or those implementing frontier methods in causal inference and machine learning. The candidate must also have technical skills, including proficiency in Python programming.

The successful applicant can expect to receive an annual salary between $307,200 and $331,200 including commissions from sales, said Anthropic on its careers page.

Salary information for the other three roles was not disclosed. For all the advertised roles based in Singapore, workers are expected to be in one of the firm’s offices at least 25 per cent of the time, according to the job postings.

When contacted, Anthropic declined to comment on office opening and detailed hiring plans here.

Anthropic’s international push comes as more enterprise clients seek to use AI for competitive advantage and productivity gains. Since its inception in 2021, the start-up has set up 12 offices globally including in Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia.

GIC first invested in Anthropic in September 2025 as part of a US$13 billion (S$16.6 billion) fund-raising round by private investors.

In February 2026, GIC led a US$30 billion Series G fund-raising round. This is followed shortly by its Series H funding round, which now puts the company’s valuation at US$965 billion, ahead of keen rival OpenAI’s recent valuation of US$852 billion.

In April, news of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview model sparked global concern for its touted abilities to autonomously find vulnerabilities within existing software and generate code to exploit the flaws.

Instead of launching it publicly , the firm shared the model with a tightly controlled group of around 50 tech firms including Microsoft, Google and Apple via an initiative dubbed Project Glasswing.

Anthropic claimed that the model had discovered vulnerabilities in every major operating system and web browser.

Wall Street leaders were brought together by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and then Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an emergency meeting following this development, over concerns that the model could pose a threat to systems used by financial institutions.

In Singapore, chief executive officers of major financial institutions also met with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to discuss collective action to be taken against cyberthreats posed by advanced AI models. All firms have also been urged by the authorities to shore up their cybersecurity measures as a safeguard.

Anthropic’s fallout with the US defence department also made headlines in February, after the company refused to give the government agency unconditional military use of its technology. Its technology was then designated as a “supply-chain risk”, with government contractors barred from using Anthropic’s technology in their work for the US military.