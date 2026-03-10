World’s top players set to thrill at Singapore Badminton Open

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

China's women's singles world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi beat South Korea's top-ranked An Se-young in the All England Open final.

SINGAPORE – Newly minted All England Open men’s and singles champions Lin Chun-yi and Wang Zhiyi are set to compete at the May 26-31 KFF Singapore Badminton Open, as they eye a breakthrough at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 event, the US$1 million (S$1.27 million) tournament will feature all top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs in the world rankings. This is the final year of its Super 750 tenure before it is reclassified as a Super 500 event from 2027.

In the 2025 edition, Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn beat Taiwanese Lin and China’s Lu Guangzu in the semi-finals and final respectively for his first Singapore Open title, en route to reaching world No. 1 for the first time. After qualifying for the All England semi-final in March, the Thai has returned to the summit of the sport.

In the women’s singles, South Korea’s world No. 1 An Se-young saw her winning start to 2025 end at 27 matches, when she was beaten by China’s Chen Yufei, who went on to beat compatriot Wang to claim the trophy .

Likewise, South Korean men’s doubles world No. 1 Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, who won a record 11 World Tour titles in 2025, are hunting for the elusive Singapore title, after losing a three-game final to Malaysians Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last edition.

Loh Kean Yew will once again shoulder local hopes, as the world No. 11 looks to improve on his best finish in 2022, when he reached the semi-finals .

The 28-year-old said: “The KFF Singapore Badminton Open is always one of the most special tournaments for me because I get to compete at home in front of our fans.

“The atmosphere in Singapore is amazing, and the support really means a lot to all of us in Team Singapore. I hope fans will come down again this year for a great week of badminton and see some of the world’s top players in action.”

Event organisers have promised to “deliver an even stronger, more interactive fan experience” during the tournament week, including additional meet and greet sessions and other fan engagement opportunities. More details, including those for the premium Champion Club experience, will be announced in due course.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with early-bird sales taking place from March 16 to 28. Daily passes are priced from $30 to $320, while season passes range from $105 to $1,888.

Organising chairman Bryan Long said: “With the continued support of title sponsors Karim Family Foundation and presenting sponsors JK Technology, we are building on the momentum of recent editions to deliver not only world-class badminton but also an even stronger fan experience.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from Singapore and across the region for an unforgettable week of best-in-class competition and atmosphere.”