World Cup: Five young stars proving their worth in Qatar

The Fifa World Cup has long been a platform for young stars to showcase their abilities on the biggest possible stage.

An 18-year-old Michael Owen took centre stage for England in 1998, the bright spot of a disappointing campaign for the Three Lions which ended in a round of 16 exit to Argentina on penalties.

James Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner in 2014 at just 23 years old, scored six goals to guide Colombia to their first-ever quarter-finals appearance; before earning himself a lucrative move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Four years later in Russia, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe led France to their first World Cup triumph since 1998, netting four goals to bag the tournament’s best young player award.

With the conclusion of the group stages, The Straits Times looks at five under-23 players who have impressed in Qatar so far.

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

There is still one month before the January transfer window opens, yet top Premier League clubs are already tussling to sign mercurial Dutch talent.

Rumoured to have attracted the interest of Manchester United and Liverpool, the in-demand star netted the opening goals against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.

Besides his goal threat, the 23-year-old has displayed a knack for creating chances for his teammates - racking up 12 assists for Dutch outfit PSV this season - and is deceptively quick and agile for his 1.93m-tall frame.

Named the Eredivise’s footballer of the year in May, Gakpo has an expected assists (xA) ratio of 0.79 xA per game - ranked in the 99th percentile of the league.

Gavi, Spain

While his Barcelona teammate Pedri took the plaudits pre-tournament, it was Gavi who shined in Spain’s 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica. The 18-year-old midfielder scored a contender for goal of the tournament with a sweetly-struck half volley taken on the run for Spain’s fifth goal.

Gavi, Spain’s youngest-ever international, drew praise from manager Luis Enrique following the commanding victory.

“You have to look at the intelligence he has in his positioning, how he dominates the technical aspects of football, and his physical capacity despite being 18. He can define an era,” said Enrique.

Spain will have to count on Gavi’s innate ability to thread perfectly-weighted passes to break down a resolute Morocco side - that conceded only once in their last seven matches - in the round of 16 and beyond.

Mohammed Kudus, Ghana

When Ghana met Brazil in a friendly in September, Kudus controversially claimed Neymar was not better than him.

The 22-year-old lived up to his claim by scoring a brace as Ghana edged South Korea 3-2 on Monday, and was a stand-out performer in Ghana’s earlier 3-2 defeat to Portugal; setting up teammate Andre Ayew’s opener.

Kudus allows his team to quickly progress the ball forward with his fearless dribbling ability. His 1.77m-frame naturally grants him a low centre of gravity to deftly manouvre his way past defenders.

Currently at Ajax, Kudus moved to Danish side FC Nordsjælland in 2018 from Ghanian academy team Right to Dream and has now reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool - a team he scored against in the Champions League with Ajax.