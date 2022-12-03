World Cup: Five young stars proving their worth in Qatar

The Fifa World Cup has long been a platform for young stars to showcase their abilities on the biggest possible stage.
An 18-year-old Michael Owen took centre stage for England in 1998, the bright spot of a disappointing campaign for the Three Lions which ended in a round of 16 exit to Argentina on penalties.
James Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner in 2014 at just 23 years old, scored six goals to guide Colombia to their first-ever quarter-finals appearance; before earning himself a lucrative move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Four years later in Russia, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe led France to their first World Cup triumph since 1998, netting four goals to bag the tournament’s best young player award.
With the conclusion of the group stages, The Straits Times looks at five under-23 players who have impressed in Qatar so far.
Cody Gakpo, Netherlands
There is still one month before the January transfer window opens, yet top Premier League clubs are already tussling to sign mercurial Dutch talent.
Rumoured to have attracted the interest of Manchester United and Liverpool, the in-demand star netted the opening goals against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.
Besides his goal threat, the 23-year-old has displayed a knack for creating chances for his teammates - racking up 12 assists for Dutch outfit PSV this season - and is deceptively quick and agile for his 1.93m-tall frame.
Named the Eredivise’s footballer of the year in May, Gakpo has an expected assists (xA) ratio of 0.79 xA per game - ranked in the 99th percentile of the league.
Gavi, Spain
While his Barcelona teammate Pedri took the plaudits pre-tournament, it was Gavi who shined in Spain’s 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica. The 18-year-old midfielder scored a contender for goal of the tournament with a sweetly-struck half volley taken on the run for Spain’s fifth goal.
Gavi, Spain’s youngest-ever international, drew praise from manager Luis Enrique following the commanding victory.
“You have to look at the intelligence he has in his positioning, how he dominates the technical aspects of football, and his physical capacity despite being 18. He can define an era,” said Enrique.
Spain will have to count on Gavi’s innate ability to thread perfectly-weighted passes to break down a resolute Morocco side - that conceded only once in their last seven matches - in the round of 16 and beyond.
Mohammed Kudus, Ghana
When Ghana met Brazil in a friendly in September, Kudus controversially claimed Neymar was not better than him.
The 22-year-old lived up to his claim by scoring a brace as Ghana edged South Korea 3-2 on Monday, and was a stand-out performer in Ghana’s earlier 3-2 defeat to Portugal; setting up teammate Andre Ayew’s opener.
Kudus allows his team to quickly progress the ball forward with his fearless dribbling ability. His 1.77m-frame naturally grants him a low centre of gravity to deftly manouvre his way past defenders.
Currently at Ajax, Kudus moved to Danish side FC Nordsjælland in 2018 from Ghanian academy team Right to Dream and has now reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool - a team he scored against in the Champions League with Ajax.
Moises Caicedo, Ecuador
With the spotlight on the attackers, Ecuador’s central midfielder has quietly impressed for La Tri despite their group stage exit.
Caicedo began his career at the youth academy of Ecuadorian top division club Independiente del Valle, before he was poached by Brighton scouts in February 2021.
Since then, the 21-year-old’s rise has been meteoric, establishing himself in Brighton’s starting XI with matured performances earlier in the year against Manchester United and Liverpool.
A calming presence in Ecuador’s 4-4-2 midfield, Caicedo uses his high football intellect to retain possession in high-tempo games, allowing his team to gain a foothold in their come-from-behind 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and 2-0 win over Qatar.
Although Caicedo was unable to prevent an early exit for Ecuador despite scoring in their 2-1 defeat to Senegal, he will likely be highly sought after in January’s transfer window.
Yunus Musah, USA
Perhaps one of the lesser-known name within the United States’ young midfield trident comprising captain Tyler Adams and Juventus’ Weston McKennie, the 20-year-old has held his own and sparkled as the US progressed unbeaten into the knockout stages.
Musah, a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, caught the eye of US head coach Gregg Berhalter with his ability to play consistently accurate line-breaking passes to destabilise opposition defences. He is also highly regarded for his astute decision-making on the ball, as well as speed and intensity when attempting to regain possession.
Due to his heritage, Musah was eligible to represent four countries - including Italy, England and Ghana - but decided on playing for his birth country though he had lived in the US only for a few months.
Currently plying his trade for La Liga side Valencia, Musah has the potential to become one of the world’s best midfielders.