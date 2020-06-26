Work out, send video online and Community Chest's You'll Never Walk Alone initiative will benefit

SINGAPORE - The Community Chest You'll Never Walk Alone campaign kicked off its "You'll Never Work Out Alone" initiative via a live show on Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin's Facebook page on Friday evening (June 26).

The initiative calls for members of the public to post a video of themselves on Facebook or Instagram doing 10 repetitions of either squats, jumping jacks, lunges, burpees, push-ups and/or sit-ups from now till July 31 with the hashtag #YNWAbyComChest.

For every 10 reps, Singtel will donate $1 to the initiative, capped at $100,000.

During the show, Mr Tan, who is also the outgoing Speaker of Parliament and an ardent Liverpool fan, chatted with members of the 1994 Malaysia Cup-winning team and the Parliament football team comprising Mr Tan, Mr Daniel Goh, Mr Seah Kian Peng and Mr Teo Ser Luck.

The 1994 Malaysia Cup team players present were Fandi Ahmad, Lim Tong Hai, Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir, Steven Tan, Rafi Ali, Lee Man Hon, Samawira Basri, Aide Iskandar and Saswadimata Dasuki.

Other invited guests included supporters from various football clubs as well as representatives from AXA Singapore, Singtel and the Health Promotion Board.

The You'll Never Walk Alone campaign, launched by Mr Tan on June 5 and named after newly minted English champions Liverpool's famed anthem, runs till National Day. It aims to raise at least $300,000 to support more than 80 social service agencies in their critical programmes.