Women’s tennis world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka knocks Elena Rybakina out of WTA Finals

CANCUN – Aryna Sabalenka outlasted Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the WTA Finals last four in a win-or-bust group match on Friday that was halted on Thursday due to stormy weather in Cancun.
Under bright sunshine but still unrelenting winds, world No. 1 Sabalenka unleashed an ace out wide on match point to send fourth seed Rybakina packing from the year-end tournament.
“I didn’t really think a lot about this match,” Sabalenka told Tennis Channel. “I was just like, whatever. I’m going to go out there and do everything I can and if I win, I win and if I lose, I go home on vacation,” she said with a laugh.
“I was just trying to play as good as I can.”
Belarusian Sabalenka joins American group winner Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the event between the world’s top eight players. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and eighth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari were eliminated from the group stage.
In the first match of the other four-player group, Coco Gauff came from a set and 5-6 down to eliminate Marketa Vondrousova and reach the doorstep of the semis.
The US Open champion shook off her dispiriting straight sets loss to Iga Swiatek on Wednesday and showed great heart to turn the tables on Wimbledon champion Vondrousova amid pauses in play due to rain and swirling winds.
With the Czech serving for the match, the American teenager dug deep, walloping a forehand at the net to break serve and send the second set to a tiebreak that she won with conviction.
In the decider, Gauff, seeded third, broke Vondrousova at love for a 3-2 lead she would not relinquish, pumping her fist and letting out a scream when her opponent’s forehand sailed long on match point.
Second-seed Swiatek breezed past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-2 in the final match of the night, finishing 3-0 in the round-robin stage. The 22-year-old Pole will next face Sabalenka in the semis.
“I wanted to thank all the fans for coming. The conditions are so tough that without you, I don’t know if we’d find the motivation to play,” Swiatek said after the match.
“I know these games aren’t the most beautiful, but we’re really trying our best to give you guys the best show possible.”
Sabalenka and Swiatek are in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking. The Australian Open champion overtook the four-time Major winner Swiatek and captured the top spot after the US Open.
Meanwhile, the men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Holger Rune on Friday to avenge his defeat in last year’s Paris Masters final and reach the last four.
The Serb missed a match point in the second set but eventually claimed a 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 win over Denmark’s Rune in the quarter-finals after nearly three hours on court at Bercy Arena.
Djokovic, the record six-time Paris champion, will face Andrey Rublev for a place in the final after the Russian defeated Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
“It was quite a similar match to last year’s final, it was anybody’s game in every set,” Djokovic said.
“I played an awful tiebreak in the second set, probably the worst one this year. But again credit to him for staying mentally tough and playing solid.
“We have similar games. Move well, defend well and all-round players.”
The 36-year-old claimed his second career victory against Rune, who is now working with Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker, after suffering two successive defeats by the world No. 7.
“It was strange seeing Boris in the opposing box,” added Djokovic. “I wish Holger and him all the best.”
Earlier in Bercy, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his stunning form with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Russia’s Karen Khachanov to set up a semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS, AFP