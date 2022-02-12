Winter Olympics: Valieva's coach breaks silence amid doping scandal

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The Russian coach of the 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in an Olympic doping scandal broke her silence on Saturday (Feb 12), saying she was certain Kamila Valieva was "clean and innocent".

Coach Eteri Tutberidze spoke to Russian state television after hugging her figure-skating prodigy, who trained again at the rink next to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Valieva's future at the Beijing Olympics hangs in the balance after the stunning revelation she had tested positive for a banned heart drug before winning the team event on Monday (Feb 7), but that the positive drug test report took more than six weeks to be made public.

She is due to compete again on Tuesday (Feb 15) in the women's individual event. By then, the Court of Arbitration for Sport should have ruled on her case from a closed boardroom on the second floor of a Beijing hotel.

A spokesman for the Figure Skating Federation of Russia told state-owned news agency RIA that a decision on whether she would take the ice in the women's singles was expected by 6 pm Moscow time (11pm in Beijing and Singapore).

Global outrage

Valieva is one of the youngest athletes ever to test positive for doping at the Olympics, prompting global outrage from fans, athletes and anti-doping advocates.

Earlier, Olympic officials said they would welcome an anti-doping investigation into the Russian doctors, coaches and family members in Valieva's entourage.

Many have questioned the role of the adults around the teenage skater and the continuing scourge of Russian doping in international sports.

Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told Reuters that Russia may need an Olympic "timeout" after the latest doping scandal.

The Kremlin - already facing Western diplomatic wrath over a troop buildup near Ukraine - calls Valieva's case a "misunderstanding".

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, told Reuters the failed drug test was a reminder of how vulnerable young athletes remain.

"A child does not make a choice to take those kinds of medications unless they're given to her by somebody who's in authority," Denhollander told Reuters.

"What we're really seeing is the incredible damage that has come yet again to a child who has been under the control of adults who value her, not for who she is but for what she can produce for them."