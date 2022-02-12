Winter Olympics: Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Russian skating prodigy Kamila Valieva's failed drug test prior to her dazzling Winter Games team gold threw the 15-year-old's Olympic future into doubt and reawakened global anger over Moscow's doping history on Friday (Feb 11).

But the Kremlin - already facing Western diplomatic wrath over a troop buildup near Ukraine - was also defiant in the sporting terrain, calling Valieva's case a "misunderstanding".

"Hold your head up, you're a Russian," government spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged her. "Go proudly and beat everyone."

The teenager became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics on Monday, winning a team figure skating gold with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

However, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said she had tested positive for banned heart drug Trimetazidine in a urine sample collected by Russian authorities back on Dec 25 - though confirmation of that only came this week.

Valieva is due to compete again on Tuesday in the women's individual event. By then, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should have ruled on her case from a closed boardroom on the second floor of a Beijing hotel.

She is one of the youngest Olympians ever to test positive.

Many fans and fellow athletes were furious at how Valieva came to have a prohibited drug in her system, blaming coaches, medics and authorities rather than her.

"It is a shame, and the responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever!!!" said German figure-skating great Katarina Witt.

"What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete's heart cry infinitely."

Former US figure skater Adam Rippon, who is in Beijing as a coach, summed up Valieva's plight by saying: "This entire situation is heartbreaking... she is a minor. The adults around her have completely failed her. They've put her in this awful situation and should be punished."

One Twitter user under the name "Fran" said despite widespread sympathy towards Valieva, she had to be banned.

"Kamila Valieva is absolutely a victim in this scenario. However, now that we know she really did test positive to TMZ, they absolutely can NOT let her compete," the post said.

'Honest' medal?

Russian athletes are already competing in Beijing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) - without their national flag and anthem - due to past sanctions for state-sponsored doping.

The latest controversy blew up after a testing laboratory in Sweden reported on Tuesday that Valieva's sample had been positive - the day after she wowed the world at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Questions hang over why there was such a delay between her test and the result, which allowed her to travel to Beijing.

Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Valieva's test may have been deliberately held back to coincide with the end of the team competition.