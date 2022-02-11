Winter Olympics: Valieva failed test, IOC to appeal against Russian agency lifting suspension

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a test for a banned substance and her future at the Beijing Olympics will be decided before her next event on Tuesday, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday (Feb 11).

Valieva, 15, failed the test collected at the Russian national championships on Dec 25 and the sample returned positive on Feb 8, prompting the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) to impose an automatic provisional suspension, the ITA said in a statement.

Valieva appealed the suspension on Feb 9 and Rusada lifted it, allowing her to continue to compete at the Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which said it wanted the matter to be expedited as quickly as possible, will appeal against Rusada's decision with a ruling expected before Tuesday's women's single event.

"The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by Rusada, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022)," ITA said.

The appeal will be handled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) skaters won the team event on Monday, but the medal ceremony was delayed for legal reasons, said the IOC at the time.

Valieva, who had already practised at the rink adjacent to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday, took to the ice again for practice on Friday.

Russian athletes are already competing without their flag and anthem because of sanctions for past doping violations.