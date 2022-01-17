Winner of Pocari Sweat Run 2.4km challenge to donate 400 packets of chicken rice

OK Chicken Rice owner Daniel Tan (left) and Pocari Sweat Run Winner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah have planned a donation drive to donate chicken rice vouchers to beneficiaries. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
SINGAPORE - National middle-distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah's 2.4km time of 6min 52.97sec at the Pocari Sweat Run on Jan 8 not only earned him a new national best, but also a long list of prizes that included $700 cash, 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat, vouchers for 700 packets of chicken rice.

His feat at the Home of Athletics in Kallang generated plenty of buzz online, with the video of his race viewed over 37,000 times on Facebook. He finished ahead of top distance runner Soh Rui Yong (6:53.18) and Gurkha Subas Gurung (6:54.53).

