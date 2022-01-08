Athletics: Jeevaneesh Soundararajah breaks Soh Rui Yong's 2.4km record at Pocari Sweat Run

SINGAPORE - Accompanied by a cool night breeze and the roar of curious spectators lined up along the outside of the venue, national middle distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah set a new national best in the 2.4km at the Home of Athletics on Saturday (Jan 8) night.

The 28-year-old clocked six minutes 52.97 seconds in the 2.4km challenge at the Pocari Sweat Run to better the mark previously held by top distance runner Soh Rui Yong (6:53.18), who ran alongside him.

Soh clocked 6:55.50, finishing just behind Gurkha Subas Gurung, who clocked 6:54.53. The other runner in their group was Ethan Yan, who clocked 7:09.09.

They clocked the fastest times of those who attempted the challenge on Saturday.

Jeevaneesh, a project manager and engineer for a solar firm, said: "From training, I knew I could do it but it was about executing it today.

"In my last lap I was really pushing through… and thankfully it was just (0.21 sec) under."

Soh, who had tipped Jeevaneesh for the record, insisted he was not sore about losing his mark, saying: "Big congratulations to Jeeva… It helps a lot that he's my training partner so when we train, we push each other."

He also brushed aside the fact that he finished behind Subas, saying that the Gurkha's ability was exactly why he invited him for the challenge.

"We knew he could run below seven (minutes) and we wanted to add a bit of competition because winning all the time is boring," Soh said, tongue-in-cheek.

Jeevaneesh's time won him the reward which Soh had put up - $700 cash and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat - to any Singaporean who can clock below seven minutes, as well as a list of other prizes which included massages and 700 packets of chicken rice.

Soh, who also holds national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon, had offered the cash-plus-drink reward in response to the mixed online response to him setting the record last September. Many were encouraging, but others poured scorn.

The reaction, and Soh's reward, generated strong interest in the challenge, and many corporate sponsors threw their weight behind it by offering rewards of their own.