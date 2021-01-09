Water polo: Australian Paul Oberman appointed technical director in boost to S'pore team

SINGAPORE - In its bid to kickstart a new era of water polo supremacy in the region and make the Asian Games podium by 2030, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) on Saturday (Jan 9) announced the appointment of former Australia assistant coach Paul Oberman as its water polo technical director.

The 52-year-old is a former player who competed at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics Games, where Australia finished fifth.

Oberman, who is on a two-year contract, said: "Singapore water polo has a stellar track record at Asean level but has the potential to go so much further.

"The SSA has rightly identified long-term sustainability in pipeline and technical capability development as the strategy that will enable Singapore to realise its full potential. I look forward to being part of the team in implementing this crucial piece of the strategy and working with the head coach and athletes."

After winning 27 straight gold medals at the SEA Games since 1965, Singapore's men's water polo team returned from the Philippines with just a bronze in 2019, while the women's team have been silver medallists from 2015 to 2019.

The SSA subsequently conducted a review of its water polo strategy and identified key areas in which the team could improve, which included the limited pool of players for the national squad, mental resilience in competition, and leadership.

This is a new role for created by SSA and Dominic Soh, its vice-president for water polo, explained how Oberman will complement the role of its head coach by focusing on reviewing and improving long-term athlete and coach development programmes at club and school levels while the latter focuses on the tactical improvement of the national teams.

Athlete development programmes will cover pipeline development, pathway development centres, training programmes for the men's and women's national teams, and working with the Singapore Sports Institute on high performance development plans.

Meanwhile, the development programmes for its coaches will cover continuing education, clinics, pool deck sessions and mentoring programmes for all coaches (national, clubs and schools), curriculum development for all coaches from learn-to-train to learn-to-compete levels, and equipping coaches for SG Coach Level 1 and 2 course modules.

While water polo has been omitted from the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam - it was among more than 15 sports and events dropped by the hosts -the sport is still holding out hope for an inclusion via an appeal through the Singapore National Olympic Council.

And if that happens, Soh believes that the team are in good hands as they rebuild for their gold medal challenge. He said: "While we have had good coaches in the past who were able to steer the men's teams to glory at each SEA Games, long-term sustainability was an issue as we had gaps in pipeline and technical development capabilities. This meant that our progress would eventually stagnate and others would catch up and they did.

"The technical director role is a crucial piece in our strategy that will not only help us regain our SEA Games gold medal but enable us to up our game at the Asian Games level."