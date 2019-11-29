SEA Games: Singapore's 52-year reign as water polo kings ends as Indonesia beat Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Singapore relinquished their SEA Games water polo crown even before they got into the pool on Friday (Nov 29), as Indonesia beat Malaysia 14-7 at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines.

With the victory, Indonesia topped the table with seven points, a tally that Singapore, on just two points with two more games to play, will be unable to overhaul. A win is worth two points, a draw one.

The Singaporeans, who had a 52-year stranglehold on the SEA Games title, will play the Philippines later on Friday before they face Thailand on Sunday.

The hosts are also in the running for the gold. They have three points with two more games, including the one against Singapore, in hand. Should they win their remaining games, they will tie the Indonesians with seven points.

Indonesia had placed one hand on the gold on Thursday by inflicting upon Singapore their first-ever loss at the biennial Games with a 7-5 win.

In Friday's game, they made their intent clear from the first whistle, storming ahead in the first quarter to build a 4-0 lead, but Malaysia kept the score close in the second quarter to reduce the deficit.

Malaysia then scored three goals in the third quarter to pile the pressure on Indonesia, but the latter pulled two goals back to go into the final quarter with the score at 9-5.

Correction note: An earlier version of the article said Indonesia had clinched gold. This is incorrect. The Philippines are still in the running for gold if they win their two remaining matches. We are sorry for the error.