Walk with your dog at Singapore Heart Foundation's Woof-a-thon on Nov 2

SINGAPORE - Dog lovers can take a stroll along Punggol Waterway with their furry friends as part of Woof-a-thon's 2.5km Buddy Walk on Nov 2.

The third edition of Woof-a-thon, an event by the Singapore Heart Foundation, hopes to encourage walking for heart health, as well as raise public awareness on the cardiovascular benefits that pet ownership can bring.

Cardiovascular disease - heart disease and stroke combined - is the No. 1 killer in Singapore. But it is largely preventable and walking is a low-impact exercise that has many cardiovascular benefits.

Studies have shown that dog owners engage in more walking and physical activity than non-dog owners, and are 54 per cent more likely to get the recommended level of physical activity. Pet owners above the age of 65 also make 30 per cent fewer visits to their doctors than those without pets.

Participants and their dogs can look forward to a variety of activities at the Woof-a-thon, including a basic health check for dogs susceptible to geriatric problems like dental and cardiac disease and CPR demonstrations for both humans and dogs.

Dogs can strut their stuff in the Furtastic Fashionista Contest, a dog fashion contest.

Mr Teo Ser Luck, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, is the guest of honour for the event.

Woof-a-thon 2019 is still open for registration. It costs $15 per dog to register while human participation is free.

For more information and to sign up, go to https://www.myheart.org.sg/hearty-events/woof-a-thon-2019/