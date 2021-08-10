Virtual sports party to celebrate Singapore's 56th birthday

Team Nila volunteers leading a fitness dance marathon on National Day.
  • Published
    48 min ago

SINGAPORE - The celebrations for National Day on Monday (Aug 9) were muted owing to Covid-19 restrictions but members of the local community took part in a virtual live event from the comforts of their homes.

They sang the National Anthem, recited the pledge and boogied to the GetActive! Singapore Dance of the Nation workout to celebrate Singapore's 56th birthday.

As part of the National Day festivities this year, Sport Singapore had called on Singaporeans to commemorate it - albeit within the safety rules - through sport.

Since Aug 6, 1.1 million people have wished Singapore a happy birthday through the dance workout and other hybrid activities will run till the end of the month, including the Pesta Sukan programmes (56km run and 5.6km swim at ActiveSG sports facilities).

Visit this website for more information.

