GetActive! Singapore returns for public to celebrate National Day through sport

Singapore - For the sixth year running, the GetActive! Singapore (GASG) campaign will kick off from July 23 to Aug 8 for Singaporeans to celebrate National Day through sport.

This year's campaign to celebrate the nation's 56th birthday will feature an exciting line-up of sports festivals, competitions and fun activities held at the Singapore Sports Hub, selected ActiveSG centres and community spaces.

The GASG Workout this year will be a part of the National Day 2021's Dance of the Nation initiative, which calls for members of the public to submit their dance workouts.

Other activities include the Start with 60 online movement to get Singaporeans to adopt a more active lifestyle. Participants can take perform 60 seconds of physical activity or take on the online challenge and post it on social media. GASG events will also be held around the island with booths for participants to try out the different workouts.

A variety of activities under the Seniors' Sports Day, among others, will be organised to cater to the different age groups.

Members of the public can also take part in GameOnNila, an in-app game witin the ActiveSG app, to win prizes by completing tasks at selected nature discovery trails, including MacRitchie and East Coast parks. Those taking part in the GASG Sport Festival can also earn points to redeem up to $5,000 worth of prizes.

The Pesta Sukan will also see individuals and teams competing in 28 sports, including para sports.

Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "In the past year, we have partnered the sport industry and others to create many opportunities in spite of Covid-19 to engage in sport and physical activity with friends and family.

Whether it has been in virtual or small group settings, the desire to play reflects our unwavering SGUNITED spirit. Let us celebrate our Singapore Spirit and our nation's birthday through sport in GetActive! Singapore 2021."

Visit the GetActive! Singapore website for more information.