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The Hyrox athlete went too far but sport, at its core, is raw, brave and messy

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Novak Djokovic, who vomited at the US Open, also threw up in March at Indian Wells, but despite his physical issues he always kept competing fiercely.

Novak Djokovic, who vomited at the US Open, also threw up in March at Indian Wells, but despite his physical issues he always kept competing fiercely.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

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Rohit Brijnath

If your constitution is delicate and your Sunday breakfast is too delicious to be disturbed, kindly turn the page. Have a nice day. This column is about as pretty as what Carlos Alcaraz produced at the US Open. The exhausted Spaniard politely asked the camera-person to move back because he had urgent business with his towel. This apparently involved burying his face in it and emptying his insides.

Nope, I don’t think any fan wanted this souvenir.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.