Zhang makes tennis history for China by reaching Madrid last eight

MADRID – Zhang Zhizhen made history at the Madrid Open as he stunned American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday to become the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

The 26-year-old continued his dream run with a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (10-8) defeat of the eighth seed.

The world No. 99 said the thought of going so far had not crossed his mind.

“I’ll tell you a secret. In practice, I lost 6-0 with (Aslan) Karatsev,” Zhang said. “Here everyone is a great player, huge player. They all have some very good results.

“I just try to do the best that I can do.”

Zhang will get another look at Karatsev after the latter rattled second seed Daniil Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes to upset his fellow Russian and clinch a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 win to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Karatsev, ranked 121th in the world, has now beaten world No. 3 Medvedev twice in his career with both wins coming on clay. “I’m feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match and be prepared for the next one,” Karatsev said.

Women’s world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka survived a scare against unseeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif, losing the opening set before powering back to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

The Belarusian was not at her best and made 37 unforced errors in the match, but the Australian Open champion bounced back midway through the second set to win 10 games in a row.

Sherif, who has won one WTA 250 title in her career, was gifted the first game, winning all her points through unforced errors from Sabalenka to break before building a 3-1 lead.

The second seed saved a set point at 5-1 but Sherif, playing in her first WTA 1000 quarter-final after beating three seeded players, served out to take the opening set.

The Egyptian took the lead in the second set too before Sabalenka, who was a break down, finally found her groove to break four times and force a decider.

The 2021 champion then showed no mercy in the third as she raced into a 5-0 lead before Sherif got on the board.

“Honestly I was just trying to keep fighting and keep playing my game. She played unbelievable tennis. She’s a claycourt specialist and I’m very happy with this win,” Sabalenka said.

In the men’s draw, home favourite and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 in a repeat of last year’s final as he surged into the quarters.