World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka pulls out of Stuttgart Open with injury

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Aryna Sabalenka said on social media she had failed to recover in time for the clay court tournament, which starts on April 13.

BERLIN - World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on April 9 pulled out of next week’s Stuttgart Open citing an injury sustained at the Miami Open in March.

The Belarusian wrote on social media that she had failed to recover in time for the clay court tournament, which starts on April 13.

“Unfortunately, I suffered an injury after Miami, and even though I tried everything to recover in time, I’m not ready to compete,” Sabalenka said on April 9.

The 27-year-old did not specify the nature of the injury.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has made it to the final in Stuttgart in four of the past five years but is yet to win the tournament.

“I always love coming back to Stuttgart. The atmosphere, the fans, and the support I feel there are so special to me. And of course, I was really hoping to have another chance.”

Sabalenka beat local favourite Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to win the Miami Open to make it a “sunshine double,” having won the WTA 1000 at Indian Wells two weeks prior. AFP