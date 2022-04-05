Tennis: Wimbledon organisers holding talks with UK govt on Russian, Belarusian players

(REUTERS) - The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is holding talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus at this year's Wimbledon, saying on Tuesday (April 5) that it hopes to announce a decision in mid-May.

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to compete on the regular ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus was a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia says is a "special military operation". Russia was also banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles.

"We have noted the UK Government's guidance regarding the attendance of Russian and Belarusian individuals in a neutral capacity at sporting events in the UK," the AELTC, organisers of the grass-court Grand Slam, said in a statement.

"This remains a complex and challenging issue, and we are continuing to engage in discussion with the UK Government, the Lawn Tennis Association, and the international governing bodies of tennis.

"We plan to announce a decision in relation to Wimbledon ahead of our entry deadline in mid-May."

British sports minister Nigel Huddleston had said last month that he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning Wimbledon in London.

He added that US Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is to compete.

Wimbledon will be held from June 27-July 10.