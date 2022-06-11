Tennis: Wimbledon banned pair Sabalenka, Alexandrova to meet in 's-Hertogenbosch final

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AFP) - Blocked from Wimbledon this year Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova will meet in this weekend's 's-Hertogenbosch WTA final after winning their semi-finals on Saturday (June 11).

World number six Sabalenka beat the USA's Shelby Rogers 7-6 (8/6), 6-0 as Alexandrova came past her compatriot Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1.

"It always feels great to be in a final," Alexandrova said.

"I didn't expect to be in the final in the first few matches for sure, because I couldn't feel the surface and everything was flying so far away from the court, but I'm glad I could find my game here," she added.

On Sunday, the banned pair will face each other for a fifth time.

Sabalenka, 24, and 27-year-old Alexandrova are banned from the Grand Slam event over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In May, both the men's tour ATP and the women's WTA announced no points would be awarded at Wimbledon after the All England Club's decision.

The first round of Wimbledon starts on June 27.