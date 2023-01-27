Tennis: Rampant Djokovic surges into 10th Australian Open final

MELBOURNE – He made unforced errors, vented his frustrations at his team in his box, and crumbled when leading 5-1 in the first set. But nobody would have written Novak Djokovic off, especially when he did not doubt himself at all.

The Serb did not get off to the best of starts in his Australian Open semi-final on Friday, but he recovered and surged into a 10th final to close in on a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown, with only Stefanos Tsitsipas now standing in his way.

The nine-time Melbourne Park champion overcame his early wobble to romp past unseeded American Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in style.

Another title on Sunday will move the fourth seed alongside Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slam wins and see the 35-year-old return to world No. 1 for the first time since last June.

Greek third seed Tsitsipas, who battled past Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 in the other semi-final, can also become the top-ranked player should he lift the trophy.

Djokovic played the match without his father Srdjan courtside after he was filmed posing with a man holding a Russian flag featuring Vladimir Putin’s face following his son’s quarter-final win on Wednesday.