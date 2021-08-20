Tennis: Rafael Nadal ends 2021 season prematurely over foot issue

(REUTERS) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal said on Friday (Aug 20) that he will end his 2021 season early due to a foot injury that has been troubling him for a year.

"I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time," the world No. 4 tweeted.

The news means he joins his great rival Roger Federer in skipping the year's last Grand Slam, the US Open which begins in New York on Aug 30.

On Sunday, Federer had announced that he would miss the US Open and expected to be out of tennis for many months as he will undergo knee surgery.