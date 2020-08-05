Tennis: Defending champion Nadal won't play US Open, slams schedule

Nadal in action at the US Open in 2019.
Nadal in action at the US Open in 2019.PHOTO: AFP
NEW YORK (AFP) - Defending champion Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday (Aug 4) he will not play the US Open, citing concerns over the coronavirus and slamming tennis's "barbaric" schedule.

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's US Open," Nadal said on Twitter.

"The situation is very complicated worldwide, the Covid-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it."

The 34-year-old Spanish star also took aim at the tennis schedule.

"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play..." Nadal said.

 

