Tennis: Five of Roger Federer's greatest matches

LONDON - Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday after a career which brought 20 Grand Slam titles.

Here are five of his greatest matches.

1. 2003 Wimbledon final v Mark Philippoussis

Federer, who in 2001 knocked out his childhood hero and seven-time Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras in the fourth round on Centre Court, finally claimed his first Grand Slam with a masterclass victory over giant Australian Mark Philippoussis, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).

"I proved it to everybody and it was a big relief because there was pressure from all sides, especially from myself, to do better in Slams," said 21-year-old Federer who despite his reputation had never previously got past the last-eight of a Slam.

2. 2008 Wimbledon final v Rafael Nadal

The 1980 final between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe was widely regarded as the greatest championship match ever played at Wimbledon.

That was until 2008 when Rafael Nadal confounded critics who said his clay court supremacy would never translate to grass by beating Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7.

It was the Spaniard's fifth Major but first away from the French Open. He had two championship points in the fourth set and resisted an impressive Federer fightback to triumph in a rain-interrupted final which finished in near-darkness.

"I tried everything, got a little late, but look, Rafa is a deserving champion, he just played fantastic," admitted Federer.