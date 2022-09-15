Tennis: Roger Federer to retire after next week's Laver Cup

Tennis great Roger Federer announced his impending retirement from the sport via Instagram on Thursday.
The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slams, a haul bettered by only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) but has not played since Wimbledon 2021.
He said via Instagram: "The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgery.
"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capabilities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear...
"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.
"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final event."
