Tennis: 'Emotional' Jabeur into maiden WTA 1000 final in Madrid

MADRID (AFP) - Eighth seed Ons Jabeur advanced to the biggest final of her career with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in Madrid on Thursday (May 5).

The Tunisian followed up wins against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and former world number one Simona Halep with just her second success in eight meetings with Alexandrova to move into a maiden WTA 1000 final.

"It was a very emotional match. For those who don't know, I have a 1-6 record against her. So it was a tough match mentally," said Jabeur.

"But I'm glad that I pulled the win today. I played really good, I was ready for the right moments and hopefully I can continue playing at this level for the final."

The first Arab player in history to crack the top 10, Jabeur awaits the winner of the semi-final between American 12th seed Jessica Pegula and Swiss lefty Jil Teichmann.

Murray food-poisoning

In the men's event, former world number one Andy Murray was forced to pull out of his last-16 match against Djokovic, citing food poisoning.

It would have been the 37th meeting between Murray and current world number one Djokovic, but the first since they played each other in the Doha final in January 2017.

Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, now moves directly into a quarter-final against Polish number 12 seed Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked out Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-3.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev reached the seventh Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career with a 7-6(9/7), 7-5 result against Dan Evans of Great Britain.