Tennis: Murray withdraws from Djokovic clash in Madrid due to illness

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray had earlier said he would skip the clay-court season in order to protect his fitness. PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID (REUTERS) - Andy Murray has withdrawn from his last-16 match against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday (May 5) due to illness, tournament organisers said.

Three-time Major winner Murray was set to face Djokovic for the 37th time in a highly anticipated clash on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital.

"Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness," organisers wrote on Twitter.

"Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court." Former world No. 1 Murray, who had earlier said he would skip the clay-court season in order to protect his fitness, accepted a late wild card in Madrid and beat Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in his opening two matches.

