Tennis: Djokovic, Jabeur join other top players on first PTPA executive committee

MELBOURNE/NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic, Tunisian women’s world No. 2 Ons Jabeur and six other top players will form the first executive committee of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as it fights for a seat at the table with the sport’s governing organisations.

The committee, set to be announced ahead of next week’s Australian Open, also includes co-founder Vasek Pospisil, Polish world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, Americans John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Spaniard Paula Badosa and China’s Zheng Saisai.

It is a critical step forward for the players’ body which has divided the tennis world - putting powerhouse Djokovic opposite the sport’s old guard - as it accelerates plans to create a “true seat” at the negotiating table.

“There’s every indicator out there now that this will be a huge moment for our sport,” Canadian Pospisil told Reuters.

“Every player that we have on there is so respected, very well liked, intelligent... They’ll be huge assets and we’re very lucky that they’ve joined.”

It is more than two years since Serbia’s Djokovic and Pospisil sent shockwaves through tennis when they stepped down from the ATP player council and announced the breakaway group.

The ATP, which runs the men’s tour, and several players bristled at the move and the sport’s governing bodies have yet to publicly embrace the idea.

Djokovic said the PTPA could co-exist with the ATP, which was set up by players in 1972 but now has a board including equal representation for tournament owners.

“Ultimately, I could see why they would want to keep the status quo,” said Pospisil. “(But) I think it’s only fair and right that players have their association just as, you know, most other sports do.”

Independent contractors

Player associations are nothing new in professional sports. But unlike the National Football League and National Basketball Association, where players have labour unions to protect their welfare, tennis players operate as independent contractors.

Djokovic told reporters last week in Adelaide that he hoped more players would recognise the potential of the PTPA, adding “this association needs to live”.