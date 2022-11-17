Tennis: ATP Tour announces record prize money increase for 2023

LONDON – The ATP Tour on Thursday announced a record increase of US$37.5 million (S$51.6 million) in prize money to US$217.9 million for the 2023 men’s tennis season.

The overall prize money pot was for both the ATP and Challenger Tours, with ATP Tour players collectively taking home an additional US$18.6 million of on-site prize money from 2023, the ATP said in a statement.

Earlier in 2022, the ATP had announced that purses on the Challenger Tour would receive a significant boost.

“The record increase also includes a significant uplift on the ATP Challenger Tour, which will see on-site prize money grow by 75 per cent, from US$12.1 million to US$21.1 million,” the ATP said.

In June, the men’s governing body said players and tournaments will share profits 50-50 from 2023 as part of its OneVision plan – primarily aimed at boosting revenue from media and television rights.

On Thursday it said “a revised bonus pool structure introduced through OneVision, ATP’s strategic plan, is set to deliver bonus pools of US$21.3 million in 2023, a US$9.8 million increase on 2022, to an expanded group of top-performing players”.

The ATP had also announced that its flagship Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai will be held over 12 days and with bigger draw sizes from 2023.

“Our players are world-class athletes and it’s our priority to ensure they’re compensated accordingly,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

“These record increases in 2023 are a strong statement for the ATP Tour and highlights our commitment to raising the bar in tennis.”

The 2023 international tennis season will begin on Dec 29 with the inaugural edition of the United Cup – a new mixed-sex US$15 million tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities.

At the ongoing ATP Finals, Greece’s Tsitsipas battled back from 3-5 down in the third set to eliminate Medvedev with a 6-3, 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7-1) win to set up a showdown on Friday with Andrey Rublev for the Red Group’s other semi-final spot alongside Novak Djokovic.

“It was very tiring out there,” Tsitsipas said.

“I’m so glad I overcame this and I was able to enjoy it with the crowd. It’s a great win and I’m extremely proud of the way I fought.”

Medvedev pounded 16 aces but his serve deserted him late in the third set and he went down quietly in the final tiebreak, the match ending on a forehand error out wide from the former world No. 1.

“It was great to get back into the match, I felt reborn, and what a great way to end it,” Tsitsipas added.

With the win, the 24-year-old notched his second consecutive win over Medvedev and fourth in 11 total matches. REUTERS, AFP