Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov for seventh Paris Masters title

PARIS – Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday’s final to win a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title and close in on securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for an eighth time.

The 36-year-old Serb eclipsed his previous record set in 2021 as the tournament’s oldest champion, capturing his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretching his winning run to 18 matches.

On winning his seventh title, Djokovic said: “Incredible to be able to win it after, you know quite challenging circumstances for me this week. Basically coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed.

“Today, I think we both were quite tight in the beginning and I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit, myself as well but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net. And I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates. But another amazing week for me. So I’m very proud of this one. Considering what I’ve been through this week.”

Dimitrov, 32, was chasing his first title in Paris since winning the ATP Finals in 2017, but suffered a 10th straight loss to Djokovic in a meeting of the two oldest players in the top 20.

The pair held serve largely untroubled until Djokovic landed the first blow at 3-3 in the opening set, when Dimitrov gave his rival his first glimpse with a forehand that drifted long.

Dimitrov produced a crunching serve that a scrambling Djokovic could only return shallow into the court, but the Bulgarian dumped his backhand into the net to concede the break.

Djokovic followed it up with an easy hold and wrapped up the set in the 10th game on his second set point, after Dimitrov scrapped his way back to deuce before spearing a backhand wide.

The second set went on serve before Djokovic’s greater consistency told once more, Dimitrov coughing up another break point with a wild forehand and then effectively sealing his fate with an errant backhand. Djokovic consolidated his cushion with another routine hold, and while the 17th-ranked Dimitrov saved a break point at 2-4, it only delayed the inevitable.

Dimitrov clawed his way to 30-all on his opponent’s serve in the eighth game, but his brave resistance soon ended, Djokovic holding and then going on to break again in the ensuing game to close out the game comfortably in 51 minutes and seal his 97th career title.

The world No. 1, who had six aces and did not face a single break point, had words of consolation for his defeated opponent.

“I’ve been in these situations before many times, losing finals and I’ve been blessed to, of course, win more finals than I lost. And I really hope that he will continue to play on a high level because he’s been playing some of his best tennis this week. And I wish him all the best. I hope he wins some big events,” Djokovic said.