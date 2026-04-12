Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Monte Carlo Masters, reclaims No. 1 ranking

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Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrating after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the Monte-Carlo Masters final at Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France on April 12, 2026.

– Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time on April 12 and reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from his great Spanish rival.

The Italian downed Alcaraz 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to capture his third ATP 1000 title of 2026, after completing the “Sunshine Double” in March with victories in Indian Wells and Miami.

“We came here trying to get as many matches as possible, getting good feedback before other big tournaments coming up. Today was a high level from both of us,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

“It was a bit windy, a bit breezy. Different conditions from what the tournament has brought. The result is amazing. Getting back to No. 1 means a lot for me...

“I am very happy to win a big title on this surface. I haven’t done it before and it means a lot to me.”

The 24-year-old Sinner joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as only the third player to win four successive ATP 1000 titles, having also triumphed in Paris at the end of last season.

“It is impressive what you are achieving right now,” Alcaraz said to Sinner during the trophy ceremony.

“Just one man had won the ‘Sunshine Double’ and Monte Carlo and you are now the second. It is something incredible and I just experienced how difficult it is. Congratulations for everything and the work you are doing with your team.”

It was the first meeting between Sinner and Alcaraz since the Italian prevailed at the ATP Finals in November.

Sinner, who is now 7-10 in his career against Alcaraz, will return to the top of the rankings on April 13 for the first time in 2026.

He has won his last 17 matches and becomes the first man since Djokovic in 2015 to win the first three ATP 1000 titles of the season.

In Austria, top seed Mirra Andreeva overcame a first-set wobble to clinch her second title of 2026, beating local favourite Anastasia Potapova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the Linz Open on April 12.

Russian Andreeva, who won the Adelaide International in January, has now won five WTA titles after breaking a clay-court title drought stretching back to 2024 ahead of May’s French Open.

“I was struggling a lot on how to find a solution to play against you today. You’re an amazing fighter and an even better person,” she told the Austrian during the presentation ceremony.

World No. 97 Potapova, born in Russia, was bidding to win the Linz Open for the second time after 2023.

“Playing here for the first time as an Austrian, for me it means the world. All the support I was getting this week from the crowd, I never had it in my life. I am really thankful,” said 25-year-old Potapova, who switched allegiance to Austria in December.

Meanwhile, Belgium knocked out 18-time champions the United States to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on April 11, as Britain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Spain and Ukraine also secured places in the season-ending team event alongside hosts China.

The Americans – runners-up in 2025 – were beaten 3-1. They dragged themselves back into the tie with Caty McNally and Nicole Melichar’s doubles win after losing both singles matches on April 10.

But 149th-ranked Greet Minnen surprised world No. 16 Iva Jovic 7-5, 6-3 as Belgium booked a return to the Finals, to be held in Shenzhen in September, for the first time since 2022. AFP, REUTERS