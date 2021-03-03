Pre-ordered meals, strict micro bubbles: How S'pore ran an international tennis event safely

SINGAPORE - Local tennis players Shaheed Alam and Roy Hobbs received a taste of what international competitions might be like in the future when they competed at the Feb 22-28 Singapore Tennis Open.

Each gained a wild card into the singles qualifying round and moved into the tournament bubble with the overseas players a few days before qualifying started on Saturday (Feb 20) at the OCBC Arena. That meant that they also had to deal with the strict protocols which included taking a daily polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and moving only within their own "micro bubbles".