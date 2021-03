SINGAPORE - While most people were gearing up for their reunion dinner on Feb 11, the eve of Chinese New Year, Kelvin Goh and his team from event planning firm Red Spade were instead meeting a team from the Pan Pacific Hotel to iron out details on the layout of a Covid-19 testing site in the hotel.

The site would be the venue where over 200 overseas athletes, staff and officials flying in for the recent Singapore Tennis Open (STO) would undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests daily.