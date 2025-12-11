30 years as a superfan, Thailand Khamthong brings colour and smiles to major Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Superfan Thailand Khamthong cheering on the Thai women's badminton team in their semi-final win against Singapore at the Thammasat University.

– With his traditional garb, signature swirling umbrella and national flags poking out of his gleaming head-dress, this Thai sports fan is mad about red, white, blue and gold.

In the sea of SEA Games supporters, there is none as colourful as Thailand Khamthong, who was hard to miss at the badminton team events at the Thammasat University as he was quite aptly making a racket.

Yes, you read that right, his first name is his beloved country after he got it changed from Bancha Khamthong at his district office following his return from the 2005 SEA Games in the Philippines.

After beckoning me to take the empty seat next to him, the 59-year-old says: “When people cheer, Thailand! Thailand!, it’s like they are cheering my name. I love that feeling.”

In halting English, he shares how it brought him back to his teenage years when he played athletics, football, sepak takraw and volleyball in school and felt good as they cheered for one another, setting him on the path to cheerleading.

In 1995, he made his first appearance as a fan when the SEA Games were hosted in Chiang Mai, clocked his international debut in Kuala Lumpur six years later and has not looked back since.

Determined to support his country’s athletes, he has literally gone to great lengths to follow them to every Olympics, Asian Games, SEA Games and their para-sport versions, across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia, missing only the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics because no fans were allowed in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked what sports he will attend at these SEA Games, he rattles off a non-exhaustive list – volleyball, football, swimming, skateboarding, climbing, shooting, athletics, basketball, hockey, taekwondo, ice skating...

Thailand says: “Every sport needs cheerleaders, but not every sport has cheerleaders.

“So, I cheer for all of them. I like all sports, able-bodied and disabled sports. Win or lose, first or last, no problem, I will cheer for everyone who represents Thailand.”

His commitment has come at a great cost. Initially, he pawned his car for plane tickets. And even when he got to the various host cities, he had no money for accommodation and had to sleep at temples, Thai embassies or airports.

While his growing fame meant that he has received sponsorships from sports authorities, local brands like Singha and well-wishers – at these Games, he has been issued an observer accreditation pass – Thailand bashfully shared that he is still single.

He says: “I am always travelling and supporting our athletes. It is like my full-time job. I have no wife, but I have many friends.”

Mid-conversation and without warning, he turns into the pied piper, nearly bursting my eardrum when he smacks his improvised clapper and roars: “Thailand su su! Thailand su su!”

And the entire gymnasium follows his lead.

With a disarming smile, he turns back to me and says: “Thailand susu, it means fighting, same same as jiayou.”

As I wonder how he could possibly hold up throughout two weeks of boisterous cheering, he laughs and replies: “I drink honey lemon drink, and I need good sleep for over six hours.

“I am one person, but when I cheer, everybody helps me.”

Indeed, 30 years after he began his mission, cameras still pan to him, fans still stop him for wefies, and athletes and officials are still grateful for his staunch support.

Known to his countryman as Tao Dukdae, which in his Isan dialect means Mr Silkworm, he explains how the insect resembles his journey: “A silkwork looks small and useless, but one day it can become a butterfly.”