Table tennis: Yu's WTT Contender Doha run ends at semi-final stage with defeat by Mima Ito

SINGAPORE - National paddler Yu Mengyu's brave run at the WTT Contender Doha ended on Friday (March 5) when she was beaten 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 13-11) by Japan's world No. 3 Mima Ito in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, the 31-year-old had breezed past Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-2). She also dispatched Japan's world No. 11 Miu Hirano in the round of 16 on Thursday.

World No. 50 Yu displayed grit to save a game point and take down the opener against Ito, but her 20-year-old opponent had too many tricks up her sleeve with her variety of serves and deceptive spins proving crucial in the following games.

Despite the defeat, Yu must be credited for powering through three qualifying matches on an aching back to reach her first women's singles semi-finals since the 2018 Asian Games, where she won bronze.

Yu, who reached the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at Rio 2016, said: "I'm looking forward to more fruitful tournaments.

"My performances this week gives me confidence that I am on the right track heading to the Tokyo Olympics in July."

Ito has been one of the most in-form paddlers since the sport restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, winning bronze medals at the Women's World Cup and International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals last year.

She will face Hina Hayata in an all-Japan final at this US$200,000 (S$268,000) tournament.

Hayata whitewashed compatriot Miyuu Kihara 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, 17-15 in the second semi-final.